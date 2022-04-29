Mercedes-Benz T-Class MPV revealed with Renault Kangoo inspired design

The Mercedes-Benz T-Class MPV comes based on the second-generation Citian commercial van. It shares mechanicals and exterior design with the Renault Kangoo.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the new T-Class van globally. The new model comes based on the second-generation Mercedes-Benz Citian commercial van. Rivaling the likes of the Volkswagen Caddy, the latest T-Class is a technical cousin to the Renault Kangoo sold in the international markets as it carries the same mechanicals.

On the outside, the new T-Class gets quite a ‘Kangoo’ inspired exterior design. The front fascia is dominated by the traditional Mercedes front grille featuring chrome highlights. At the centre stage of this grille sits the company's iconic three-pointed star logo.

The new T-Class comes with sliding rear doors for hassle-free ingress and the door sports fixed windows. At the rear, the tailgate stands near vertical and opens up at the bumper level. However, there is also an optional twin 'barn-door' arrangement.

Inside, the van comes with several features such as a multi-function steering wheel, instrument graphics, and round air vents that provide a typical Mercedes-like experience. One of the key cabin highlights includes the use of a 7.0-inch infotainment display with the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). The same functionality is also found on the A-Class and B-Class. The T-Class has been designed with plenty of practical storage spaces and door bins. It also gets foldable plastic tables into the rear of the front seats.

At the heart of the T-Class sits a Renault-sourced 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. This engine has been offered in two states of tune – 102hp and 130hp. In addition, there is also a 1.5-litre diesel with two power outputs – 95hp and 115hp. The transmission duties are done by a 7-speed dual-clutch auto.

As far as its India launch is concerned, there is no confirmation if Mercedes-Benz India has any plans to bring this car here anytime soon. The company already sells the V-Class MPV in India as a rival to the Toyota Vellfire.

