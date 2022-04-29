HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Benz's Strong Q1 Profits Benefit From Smart Pricing Strategies

Mercedes-Benz's strong Q1 profits benefit from smart pricing strategies  

Despite a fall in sales numbers compared to last year's first quarter, Mercedes-Benz boosts profits with pricing power. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2022, 12:36 PM
File photo used of representational purpose only.
File photo used of representational purpose only.
File photo used of representational purpose only.
File photo used of representational purpose only.

Mercedes-Benz announced strong financial results in the first quarter of 2022 that has been boosted by pricing and focus on top-end vehicles and premium vans along with the company's ongoing cost structure. These steps have lifted sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars to 16.4 per cent and of Mercedes-Benz Vans by 12.6 per cent. Mercedes-Benz also informed that the pandemic, shortage of semiconductors and the going war between Russia and Ukraine continue to impact the business.

Mercedes-Benz shared that despite strong demand, the overall sales fell by 10 per cent compared to last year's first quarter. The premium carmaker sold 4,87,008 vehicles against 5,38,869 vehicles in quarter one of 2021. However, the price and improved product mix helped to register positive revenues despite the markets being volatile. Deliveries of top-end vehicles, namely Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, S-Class, GLS and EQS, increased by 5 per cent to 78,000 vehicles during the same period. Top-end vehicles, currently, account for 16 per cent of the overall volume of the luxury automaker. Sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars hybrid and electric models also grew by 19 per cent during the quarter to 74,000 vehicles.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹ 1.05 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz G-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.35 kmpl
₹ 1.62 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jaguar I-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar I-pace
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.06 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.07 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts rolling out of assembly line ahead of launch)

Chief Financial Officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG Harald Wilhelm said in these current scenarios resilience and pricing power are crucial. “Our sharpened focus on desirable top-end and electric vehicles, combined with ongoing cost discipline, allowed us to deliver strong earnings despite numerous headwinds," said Wilhelm. Mercedes-Benz is also focusing on scaling up the production of electric vehicles and accelerating software development, he added.

Mercedes-Benz said it expects supply constraints related to semiconductors and other industrial products and the Covid-19 pandemic to impact business for the remainder of the year. The company added it will continue to monitor the supply chain risks closely to react flexibly if needed.

 

 

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2022, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Auto sales car sales Mercedes- Benz Maybach Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-Benz G-Class Mercedes-Benz S-Class Mercedes-Benz GLS Mercedes-Benz EQS
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day.
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Hero Electric reports zero dispatches in April, blames semiconductor shortage
Hero Electric reports zero dispatches in April, blames semiconductor shortage
In pics: Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car breaks cover
In pics: Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car breaks cover
Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car, with top speed of 322+ kph, breaks cover
Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car, with top speed of 322+ kph, breaks cover
Ford cutting nearly 600 jobs, months after splitting its ICE and EV divisions
Ford cutting nearly 600 jobs, months after splitting its ICE and EV divisions
Mercedes-Benz's strong Q1 profits benefit from smart pricing strategies
Mercedes-Benz's strong Q1 profits benefit from smart pricing strategies

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city