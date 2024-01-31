Thinking of a car with a sunroof? Here are some for budget-conscious buyers
The Indian automobile market has been witnessing a plethora of dynamic transformations over the last few years. Consumer preferences have been transforming rapidly towards more feature-packed premium cars from the mundane entry-level cars that served the purpose of regular commuting. Keeping a sync with these evolving consumer preferences, automakers have been introducing features into the affordable mass-market cars that used to be available in premium high-end cars before.
One such feature is the sunroof. The high-end cars come with this feature that offers a touch of luxury by allowing the occupants to feel the air through the roof and view of open sky from the cabin. However, many carmakers have started introducing this luxury feature into their mass-market models.
If you are a budget-conscious car buyer and planning to buy a car with a sunroof, here are some options for you. These cars offer the luxury of a sunroof without burning your pocket.
Hyundai Creta has received a revamped avatar recently and it comes with a wide range of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin. The mid-level S(O) trim of the updated Hyundai Creta gets a sunroof. Priced between ₹14.32 lakh and ₹17.32 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta S(O) can be your option if you are seeking a car with a host of features and a powerful engine.
Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback and like its SUV sibling, the car comes with a sunroof. Available in three trim options - Sportz(O), Asta and Asta(O), the Hyundai i20 comes with a sunroof. The pocket pinch for an i20 with a sunroof is between ₹8.38 lakh and ₹11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Astor SUV from MG Motor India is one of these cars. This tech-driven feature-packed SUV comes with a sunroof, christened as skyroof. Available in the Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro trim options, Astor's sunroof is a huge one. If you are planning to buy this SUV with the sunroof feature, the pricing for that starts from ₹12.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Kia Seltos gets the sunroof for its HTX trim option, which comes priced at around ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes with a strong road presence and a wide range of features.