Check out offers on Honda Elevate, Amaze and City

Honda has announced few offers on its vehicles.
Honda City 5th gen is available with benefits of up to ₹1,14,500.
The ZX variant gets a discount of ₹25,000 or genuine accessories worth ₹26,947 and there is a car exchange discount of ₹25,000.
Honda is offering a cash discount of ₹20,000 or accessories of up to ₹21,396 and a car exchange bonus of ₹20,000.
The V MT, V CVT and VX MT variants are available with a cash discount of ₹10,000 or accessories of up to ₹10,897 and there is a car exchange bonus of ₹10,000 as well.
Customer Loyalty Bonus of ₹4,000 is available and there is also a car exchange bonus of ₹6,000. The Special Edition which is called Elegant Edition gets benefits of ₹36,500.
A corporate discount of ₹8,000 and a Special Corporate Discount of ₹20,000 is also being offered.
The City Hybrid is being sold with a cash discount of ₹65,000
Honda Elevate is being offered with benefits of up to ₹55,000. Honda is calling it a Limited-period Celebration Offer.
The E variant of Amaze is being offered with discount of ₹10,000 or accessories of up to ₹12,349. The rest of the variants get a cash discount of ₹20,000 and accessories of up to ₹24,346.
There is a car exchange bonus of ₹10,000, a customer loyalty bonus of ₹4,000, a Honda Car Exchange Bonus of ₹6,000 and a corporate discount of ₹6,000 as well.
Apart from this, there is a special corporate discount of ₹20,000 and Elite Edition is available with benefits of ₹30,000