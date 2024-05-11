Check out offers on Honda Elevate, Amaze and City

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 11, 2024

Honda has announced few offers on its vehicles. 

Honda City 5th gen is available with benefits of up to 1,14,500. 

The ZX variant gets a discount of 25,000 or genuine accessories worth 26,947 and there is a car exchange discount of 25,000. 

Honda is offering a cash discount of 20,000 or accessories of up to 21,396 and a car exchange bonus of 20,000.

The V MT, V CVT and VX MT variants are available with a cash discount of 10,000 or accessories of up to 10,897 and there is a car exchange bonus of 10,000 as well. 

 Customer Loyalty Bonus of 4,000 is available and there is also a car exchange bonus of 6,000. The Special Edition which is called Elegant Edition gets benefits of 36,500.

A corporate discount of 8,000 and a Special Corporate Discount of 20,000 is also being offered. 

The City Hybrid is being sold with a cash discount of 65,000

Honda Elevate is being offered with benefits of up to 55,000. Honda is calling it a Limited-period Celebration Offer.

The E variant of Amaze is being offered with  discount of 10,000 or accessories of up to 12,349. The rest of the variants get a cash discount of 20,000 and accessories of up to 24,346. 

There is a car exchange bonus of 10,000, a customer loyalty bonus of 4,000, a Honda Car Exchange Bonus of 6,000 and a corporate discount of 6,000 as well.

Apart from this, there is a special corporate discount of 20,000 and Elite Edition is available with benefits of 30,000
