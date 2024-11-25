Maruti Suzuki surpasses key milestone of 30 lakh cars in exports

Maruti Suzuki on Monday informed that it has now shipped over 30 lakh units from its manufacturing facilities in India to markets abroad. The batch with the 30th lakh car unit was part of a 1,053 consignment comprising of models such as Celerio , Fronx , Baleno , Ciaz , Dzire and S-Presso . The company is the largest automobile exporter in India.

Maruti Suzuki began exporting its car models from the country back in 1986 with the first consignment of 500 units being shipped to Hungary. The milestone of the first 10 lakh in exports was reached in FY2012-13 and next 10 lakh was achieved in FY2020-21. The most-recent 10 lakh number in exports was achieved in a time span of three years and nine months, the quickest for the company. “The 3 million cumulative exports milestone reflects India’s automobile manufacturing excellence and is a shining example of Brand India on the global stage" said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “We thank the Government of India for instituting encouraging policies and enabling trade agreements with some markets augmenting export growth."

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is also the largest vehicle exporter and currently ships to markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America and West Asia. In particular, countries like South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Chile where the models are sold under the Suzuki badge. Some of the company's newer offerings, like Grand Vitara and Jimny, have also joined the export list. Interestingly, the company recently began shipping Fronx crossover SUVs to Suzuki home base of Japan as well. “Our exports from India have grown by 3 times from 4 years ago. Inspired by this global demand, Maruti Suzuki is determined to diversify and ramp-up vehicle exports to 7.5 lakh units by 2030-31," said Takeuchi.

