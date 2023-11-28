Maruti Suzuki is all set to hike prices of its cars from January 2024

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 28, 2023

The automaker will hike prices of its cars from 1st January next year

The latest price hike comes in the wake of rising production costs due to higher inflation

Maruti Suzuki has not specified the rate of price hike that will be slapped on its cars

Also, it has not revealed which models will see the price hike

 Check product page

Exact quantum of the price hike is yet to be revealed by the OEM

However, the automaker has revealed that some models will see substantial price hike

Maruti Suzuki last hiked the price of its cars in April 2023 by 0.8%

Maruti Suzuki currently sells a wide range cars across segments, priced between 3.54 lakh and 28.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

The carmaker is expected to reveal more details about the upcoming price hike in the next few weeks
Check more on Maruti Suzuki
Click Here