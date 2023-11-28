The automaker will hike prices of its cars from 1st January next year
The latest price hike comes in the wake of rising production costs due to higher inflation
Maruti Suzuki has not specified the rate of price hike that will be slapped on its cars
Also, it has not revealed which models will see the price hike
Exact quantum of the price hike is yet to be revealed by the OEM
However, the automaker has revealed that some models will see substantial price hike
Maruti Suzuki last hiked the price of its cars in April 2023 by 0.8%
Maruti Suzuki currently sells a wide range cars across segments, priced between ₹3.54 lakh and ₹28.44 lakh (ex-showroom)
The carmaker is expected to reveal more details about the upcoming price hike in the next few weeks