Maruti Suzuki Swift on mind? Here are 3 alternatives cars to consider

Maruti Suzuki launched the fourth generation of the Swift in the Indian market. It is quite different from the third generation despite retaining the iconic silhouette of the original model. It is one of the most popular models that is on sale in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki has priced the Swift between ₹6.49 lakh and ₹9.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

It is offered with petrol as well as a CNG powertrain. There are five variants that customers can choose from - LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. However, before you finalize your purchase there are a few other cars that you might want to consider. Here is a quick list of cars that you can look out for.