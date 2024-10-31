Maruti Suzuki Swift on mind? Here are 3 alternatives cars to consider
- Here are three alternatives that you should consider before buying the new Maruti Suzuki Swift.
Maruti Suzuki launched the fourth generation of the Swift in the Indian market. It is quite different from the third generation despite retaining the iconic silhouette of the original model. It is one of the most popular models that is on sale in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki has priced the Swift between ₹6.49 lakh and ₹9.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
It is offered with petrol as well as a CNG powertrain. There are five variants that customers can choose from - LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. However, before you finalize your purchase there are a few other cars that you might want to consider. Here is a quick list of cars that you can look out for.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is one of the most popular hatchbacks to go on sale in the Indian market. It is priced between ₹5.92 lakh and ₹8.56 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The standard safety features that Hyundai offers with the Grand i10 Nios are 6 airbags, an electronic stability program, rear parking sensors with ISOFIX child seat mounts and hill hold control. There are five variants through which the customer can choose from - Era, Magna, Corporate, Sportz, and Asta.
Hyundai offers the Grand i10 Nios with a petrol and a CNG powertrain. There is also an AMT gearbox for the petrol powertrain. The engine puts out 82 bhp of max power and 114 Nm of peak torque while running on petrol and on CNG, the power and torque output falls to 68 bhp and 95 Nm.
The Tiago is the most affordable vehicle that Tata Motors offers in its lineup. It is priced between ₹5 lakh and ₹7.65 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The hatchback is available in six variants - XE, XM, XT(O), XT, XZ, and XZ+. The Tiago is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can run on petrol as well as CNG. On petrol, the power output is rated for 85 bhp while the torque output is 113 Nm. On CNG, the power and torque output falls to 73 bhp and 95 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.
In terms of safety features, there are six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill assist control, 6 airbags and electronic stability control.
The C3 is the most affordable vehicle in Citroen's lineup. When it was first launched, it did face some criticism because it was missing few features and it was quite evident that it was built to a cost. However, Citroen fixed most of those issues and now the hatchback is priced between ₹6.16 lakh and ₹10.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
It is offered with two 1.2-litre petrol engine options. There is a naturally aspirated unit and a turbocharged unit. The naturally aspirated engine puts out 81 bhp and 115 Nm whereas the turbocharged engine produces 108 bhp and up to 205 Nm. Gearbox options on offer are a 5-speed manual unit and a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.