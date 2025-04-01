Maruti Suzuki sells 22.34 lakh units in FY25, UVs grow 12%, exports cross 3 lakh units

Leading Indian carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India has posted cumulative sales of 2,234,266 units during financial year 2024-25. This marks a 4.63 per cent increase over the previous year’s cumulative production, which stood at 2,135,323 units. During the year, the company’s domestic retails surged marginally by 0.05 per cent to 1,760,767 units as compared to 1,759,881 units of domestic retails it posted a year ago.

Interestingly, while the passenger cars segment for the carmaker, which includes models like the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Dzire, Swift, Ciaz and others, saw a downfall of 7.7 per cent year-on-year, to 904,909 units, the utility vehicle segment, which houses models like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Brezza, Fronx and other, surged ahead with a growth rate of 12.12 per cent YoY to 720,186 units.

Moreover, during the year, Maruti Suzuki also surpassed the three lakh exports mark. It exported a total of 332,585 units in FY25 as opposed to 283,067 units exported during a year ago, representing a growth of 17.49 per cent YoY. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, stated that the company contributed to 43 per cent of the country’s total vehicle exports. With this, the carmaker became the leading passenger vehicle exporter.

During the year, Maruti Suzuki commenced exports of Fronx and Jimny 5-door to Japan. The top 5 markets for Maruti Suzuki were South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Japan and Mexico.

Maruti Suzuki March 2025 sales

During the last month of the financial year, the carmaker posted cumulative sales of 192,984 units, a 3.09 per cent YoY increase over 187,196 units sold in March 2024. The company reported that it has held 79,237 units of compact cars domestically during the month, representing a 3.67 per cent YoY downfall.

Meanwhile, the UV segment saw a growth of 4.55 per cent YoY to 61,097 units. Maruti Suzuki’s total domestic sales in March 2025 stood at 150,743 units, which is 1.5 per cent lower than the same period last year.

In terms of exports, the company saw a 27.3 per cent year-on-year increase with total exports of 32,968 units in March 2025, as compared to 25,892 units exported during the same period last year.

