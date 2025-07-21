HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Hits 5,500 After Sales Touchpoints, Services 2.7 Crore Vehicles In Fy 2024–25

Maruti Suzuki hits 5,500 after sales touchpoints, services 2.7 crore vehicles in FY 2024–25

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2025, 15:17 pm
Based on company figures, Maruti Suzuki serviced more than 27 million vehicles in FY 2024–25, the highest number of vehicles serviced in a single financial year for the company.

Maruti Suzuki
As part of its FY 2024–25 expansion strategy, Maruti Suzuki added 460 new service locations, averaging more than one new touchpoint per day.
Maruti Suzuki
As part of its FY 2024–25 expansion strategy, Maruti Suzuki added 460 new service locations, averaging more than one new touchpoint per day.
Maruti Suzuki India has added a new milestone to its after-sales service by expanding its pan-India service network to 5,500 service touchpoints. The latest addition is in Udaipur, Rajasthan. With this recent expansion, the after-sales network of Maruti Suzuki currently comprises about 40,000 service bays, which allow the company to service up to 30 million vehicles annually.

Based on company figures, Maruti Suzuki serviced more than 27 million vehicles in FY 2024–25, the highest number of vehicles serviced in a single financial year for the company. The increasing size of service operations is a function of the increasing demand for maintenance and after-sales services in India's expanding passenger vehicle sector, particularly in non-metro markets where access to services was historically restricted.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara launch most likely on September 3

460 touchpoints added in FY25

As part of its FY 2024–25 expansion strategy, Maruti Suzuki added 460 new service locations, averaging more than one new touchpoint per day. The carmaker has already established 91 service shops in the ongoing financial year and has set a target of 500 new additions at the end of FY 2025–26. The total service network currently extends to 2,764 cities, placing it among the most extensive service infrastructures in the Indian automotive sector.

Speaking on the development, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said Indian car buyers continue to look for easy and reliable service as a major consideration. “We believe that a customer’s decision to purchase a vehicle is often influenced by the proximity and reliability of after-sales service," he said.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Ertiga & Baleno updated with six airbags as standard, prices hiked

He added that the company’s growing service footprint, made possible through dealer partnerships, aims to ensure that vehicle owners across India receive consistent service quality at a reasonable cost.

As India’s car sales continue to increase, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the carmaker believes that service network growth is expected to play an increasingly critical role in brand retention and customer satisfaction.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2025, 15:17 pm IST
TAGS: maruti suzuki

