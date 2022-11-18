Maruti Suzuki further expands its sales network, inaugurates 3,500th store

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car maker, on Friday inaugurated its 3,500th store, a landmark figure that further underlines its robust sales channel across the length and breadth of the country. The company has the widest sales network for any car brand here. This particular sales outlet was opened under the Nexa brand and is located in Hyderabad's Begumpet.

Maruti Suzuki is present in as many as 2,250 cities in the country and while there was an emphasis on digital sales channels when Covid pandemic was at its peak, has continued to now give momentum to physical stores by opened as many as 170 outlets between April and October of the current fiscal year of 2022-23. “I congratulate teams at Maruti Suzuki, and our dealer partners for their efforts to strengthen our network across the country. This milestone coincides with the landmark of commemorating 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India," said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, in a press statement issued by the company. "Expanding our reach to 3,500 sales outlets reflects the company’s continued commitment to reach out with the best quality products to our customers. Our multi-channel sales network helps us address demand across segments and strengthen the trust customers have in our brand."

Image from the opening of the latest Maruti Nexa showroom in Hyderabad.

An intensive sales and post-sales network allows for a car brand to build a sense of confidence when looking for a potential vehicle. While Maruti has had to fend off some fierce competition in recent times - not just in terms of rival products but competitors establishing their respective outlets, it has managed to hold on to its crown among passenger vehicle manufacturers.

Maruti Suzuki has had a busy calendar year so far with a number of high profile launches that include the likes of the updated Baleno, Alto, Ertiga and XL6 as well as the introduction of the all-new Grand Vitara mid-size SUV space. The company officials recently outlined that while a focus is being put on larger vehicles to capitalize on the SUV trend, the small and hatchback segment remains crucial and it is this segment that still provides the maximum thrust wind to the Maruti sailboat.

