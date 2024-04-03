Maruti Suzuki hits 3 crore production milestone in four decades

Published Apr 03, 2024

Maruti Suzuki has come a long way since it first began production in the country in December of 1983

From the iconic M800 model that changed India's personal car landscape, Maruti Suzuki has remained a market leader in India

While the M800 found 29 lakh takers, other models like Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift and WagonR have been enormously successful too

Models like Alto K10, Swift and WagonR remain in the market till date, continuing to taste success due to timely updates

Maruti cars have long been acclaimed for reasons like high fuel mileage, robust post-sales service and good resale value

On the flipside, most Maruti models of yesteryears have often been seen as rather basic

While Maruti remains the dominant player in the Indian car landscape, it has reinvented itself with a clear focus on SUVs

Cars like Grand Vitara, Brezza and Fronx are some of its key players at present

The company is also highlighting its hybrid tech even as it preps an EV for launch in 2025
