Maruti Suzuki hits 3 crore production milestone in four decades

Maruti Suzuki has come a long way since it first began production in the country in December of 1983
From the iconic M800 model that changed India's personal car landscape, Maruti Suzuki has remained a market leader in India
While the M800 found 29 lakh takers, other models like Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift and WagonR have been enormously successful too
Models like Alto K10, Swift and WagonR remain in the market till date, continuing to taste success due to timely updates
Maruti cars have long been acclaimed for reasons like high fuel mileage, robust post-sales service and good resale value
On the flipside, most Maruti models of yesteryears have often been seen as rather basic
While Maruti remains the dominant player in the Indian car landscape, it has reinvented itself with a clear focus on SUVs
Cars like Grand Vitara, Brezza and Fronx are some of its key players at present
The company is also highlighting its hybrid tech even as it preps an EV for launch in 2025