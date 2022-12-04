Maruti says car production could be impacted by electronic components shortage

Maruti Suzuki has said that the shortage of electronic components can have more impact on the company's production in December than seen in the recent months. The shortage had a comparatively minor impact on the production of vehicles in November. Last month, the company's overall production increased by 5 per cent to 1,52,786 units as compared with 1,45,560 units in the same month last year.

While the company is expecting the shortage of electronic components to cause an impact in December, it is also taking all possible measures to minimise the impact, the company said in the regulatory filing. Last month, the company rolled out 1,51,326 passenger vehicles from 1,42,025 units in November 2021.

In November, the company produced 21,904 small cars as against 19,810 units a year ago. Its compact car sales rose to 89,655 units from 74,283 units in November 2021. Production of utility vehicles, however, declined to 29,294 units over 35,590 units in the year-ago period.

Also Read : This December may be the best time to buy a Maruti car. Here's why

Production of vans and light commercial vehicles (Super Carry) also declined in November from preceding year.

In a separate development, Maruti Suzuki is all set to increase prices of its passenger vehicle range come January of 2023. In Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing, Maruti Suzuki informed that there are cost pressures owing to overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements which has made passing on some of the impact to customers ‘imperative’.

The price hike across its model range would vary across models come January of next year. “While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase," the filing reads. “The Company has planned this price increase in January, 2023 which shall vary across models."

First Published Date: