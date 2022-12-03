This December may be the best time to buy a Maruti car. Here's why

Published Dec 03, 2022

Maruti Suzuki cars are all set to become pricier from January of 2023

The company has blamed cost pressures owing to overall inflation & recent regulatory requirements

Maruti says while it has made efforts to partially offset the increase, some of it has to be passed onto customers

Maruti Suzuki has had a busy 2022 so far with a slew of new and updated launches

Demand for its vehicles are significantly high, leading to high waiting times as well

Grand Vitara is one of the popular & new models. It enters the mid-size SUV space

The company is also betting big on CNG technology & has expanded it to Nexa models as well

Maruti says it is working towards bringing down waiting times for its popular models, especially those with CNG, like Ertiga
