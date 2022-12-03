This December may be the best time to buy a Maruti car. Here's why

Maruti Suzuki cars are all set to become pricier from January of 2023
The company has blamed cost pressures owing to overall inflation & recent regulatory requirements
Maruti says while it has made efforts to partially offset the increase, some of it has to be passed onto customers
Maruti Suzuki has had a busy 2022 so far with a slew of new and updated launches
Demand for its vehicles are significantly high, leading to high waiting times as well
Grand Vitara is one of the popular & new models. It enters the mid-size SUV space
The company is also betting big on CNG technology & has expanded it to Nexa models as well
Maruti says it is working towards bringing down waiting times for its popular models, especially those with CNG, like Ertiga