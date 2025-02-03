Kia India posts sales of 25,025 units in January 2025 with 5 per cent YoY growth. Check details

The Indian arm of the South Korean carmaker, Kia India has posted a year-on-year growth of 5 per cent in January 2025, with retails of 25,025 units in the month. The company noted that it retailed a total of 23,769 units in the same period last year. Interestingly, Kia Sonet led the carmaker to post the reported growth.

The company noted that it retailed 7,194 units of the Kia Sonet in the month, which translated to almost 29 per cent of the company’s total sales in January 2025. Meanwhile, the Kia Seltos saw retails of 6,470 units, translating to roughly 26 per cent of the total January sales for the carmaker. The Kia Carens meanwhile, saw retails of 5,522 units and 293 units of the Kia Carnival were also retailed during the same period.

Kia India also exported 1,454 units of the Seltos, Sonet and the Carens across 70 countries in January 2025. Interestingly, the company stated that it retailed 5,546 units of the newly launched Kia Syros. The Syros was launched on February 1, 2025 and the deliveries of the sub compact SUV commenced from February onwards.

Kia Syros: Price, specifications and features

The Kia Syros is the second sub-compact SUV by the carmaker in India. Interestingly, the Syros has been placed at a premium over the Sonet and the prices for the new sub compact SUV start at ₹8.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the top of the line Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) with diesel automatic powertrain has been priced at ₹17 lakh, ex-showroom.

Available in four variants - HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+, the Syros is offered with two engine options - 1.0L turbo charged petrol engine and 1.5L diesel engine. The turbo petrol engine produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque, meanwhile, the diesel engine produces 115 bhp and 250 Nm. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo petrol gets a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit whereas the diesel engine gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

In terms of features, the Kia Syros gets a 30-inch panoramic dual-screen setup that includes a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system allows for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability. The Syros' cabin further features ventilated seats (both front and back), a sliding and reclining second row of seats, a push-button start/stop engine, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, twin USB C connections, front parking sensors, and a panoramic sunroof.

Kia has equipped the Syros with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) level 2 technology. With this, the SUV includes 16 adaptive safety features, including lane keep assist, hill start assist, electronic stability control, and more.

