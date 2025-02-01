Kia Syros launched in India at ₹8.99 lakh
- Kia Syros is positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos. Syros will be offered with a petrol and a diesel engine.
Kia Syros is available in eight exterior colour options. There is, however, no dual-tone shade. There is no matte finish either.
Kia Syros has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹8.99 ex-showroom, introductory. Syros is now available at authorized dealerships for interested customers to check out in person and the deliveries are expected to start soon.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.
First Published Date: 01 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS