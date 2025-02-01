HT Auto
Kia Syros launched in India at 8.99 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
01 Feb 2025
  • Kia Syros is positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos. Syros will be offered with a petrol and a diesel engine.
Kia Syros
Kia Syros is available in eight exterior colour options. There is, however, no dual-tone shade. There is no matte finish either.
Kia Syros
Kia Syros has been launched in India at a starting price of 8.99 ex-showroom, introductory. Syros is now available at authorized dealerships for interested customers to check out in person and the deliveries are expected to start soon.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST

