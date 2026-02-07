HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News India Us Trade Deal To Scrap Import Tariffs On Harleys; Tesla And Evs Left Out

India-US trade deal to scrap import tariffs on Harleys; Tesla and EVs left out

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2026, 23:01 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • India will reduce import duties on high-end American cars to 30 per cent and eliminate tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles under an interim trade pact with the US, while electric vehicles remain excluded.

Harley-Davidson Sportster
India plans to reduce import tariffs on premium American cars and scrap duties on Harley-Davidson motorcycles under an interim trade agreement with the United States
Harley-Davidson Sportster
India plans to reduce import tariffs on premium American cars and scrap duties on Harley-Davidson motorcycles under an interim trade agreement with the United States
Get Launch Updates on
Tesla Model S arrow icon
Notify me

India is set to lower import tariffs on premium American cars and scrap duties completely on Harley-Davidson motorcycles as part of its interim trade agreement with the United States, but will leave electric vehicles out of the picture. According to a Reuters report, duties on high-end cars will be reduced to 30 per cent from as high as 110 per cent, but the deal leaves no concessions for EVs.

Announced on Friday, February 6, the interim framework marks a move toward a broader trade pact between the two countries. The development comes shortly after US President Donald Trump indicated that tariffs on Indian exports to the US would be lowered to 18 per cent from 50 per cent, contingent on India stopping its purchases of Russian oil.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82 kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model Y
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kwh Range Icon622 km
₹ 59.89 - 67.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson 750 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson 750
Engine Icon353 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 2.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Harley-davidson Custom1250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Custom1250
Engine Icon1250.0 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 16 - 17 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Harley-davidson Bronx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Bronx
Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

As part of the proposed framework, import duties on internal combustion engine cars boasting capacities above 3,000 cc will be lowered gradually to 30 per cent over a ten-year-period. While the agreement opens the door wider for American luxury vehicles and premium motorcycles, it blocks any chance of tariff relief for OEMs such as Tesla. The Elon Musk-led company has repeatedly flagged India’s high import taxes as a barrier to entry. It currently sells the Tesla Model Y as its sole offering on our shores, priced from 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

India’s position with the US differs starkly from its approach with the European Union: the India-EU FTA aims for much deeper tariff cuts, as low as 10 per cent, across a broader set of vehicles, including eventual concessions for some EVs.

The world’s third-largest car market has historically followed a protectionist strategy for its domestic auto industry through high import duties ranging from 70 per cent to 110 per cent. Imports from the US remain limited, largely restricted to niche premium brands such as Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles. Under the interim pact, other high-end motorcycles from the US are also expected to benefit from lower duties.

The terms of the interim agreement are yet to be fully made public, with the trade ministry not having issued a formal statement so far. The tariff changes are expected to come into effect once the two sides formally sign the agreement, which is currently anticipated in March.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2026, 23:01 pm IST
TAGS: luxury cars auto tariffs tariffs harley davidson tesla ev

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.