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Electric vehicles not sole answer to cutting emissions, says TVS Motor's Venu Srinivasan

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2026, 09:07 am
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Venu Srinivasan said that the auto industry has to be technology-agnostic and look at the net effect on the country in terms of pollution, quality and environment.

TVS iQube
Venu Srinivasan said that the auto industry has to be technology-agnostic and look at the net effect on the country in terms of pollution, quality and environment.
TVS iQube
Venu Srinivasan said that the auto industry has to be technology-agnostic and look at the net effect on the country in terms of pollution, quality and environment.
TVS Jupiter
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Focusing on electric vehicles is not the only solution to reduce pollution, and the auto industry should remain technology-agnostic in its effort to reduce emissions while giving consumers greater choice, believes TVS Motor Company's Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan. Interestingly, he said the exact same thing, which has been previously said by some other major auto OEMs as well.

Srinivasan said that the auto industry has to be technology-agnostic and look at the net effect on the country in terms of pollution, quality and environment. "I always believe we have to be agnostic (in technology) and look at the net effect on the country in terms of pollution, quality and environment. So, EV is not the only solution," he said, while also adding that electric vehicles should be allowed to grow organically, with consumer choice playing an important role. In India, EV adoption has been gaining ground, particularly in the three-wheeler and two-wheeler segments, PTI has reported.

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Speaking on ethanol blending in petrol, Srinivasan said the policy could help India reduce its dependence on fuel imports, while the impact on vehicle performance has so far been limited. "The degradation in performance is very marginal. I think that should not deter us. After all, the whole of Brazil runs on ethanol," he said.

Srinivasan also said that consumers should not necessarily need a choice of fuel blends up to E10, but there could be a case for offering a choice at higher blending levels because of concerns over the impact of higher ethanol content on vehicle materials. "There might be a mild fuel drop, but I think that is being played up too much. The country should look at the imports. And it is ecologically more friendly...I always believe that their choice should be there," he said.

Srinivasan also stressed the need for Indian companies to raise quality and productivity standards as they seek to expand their presence in global markets. He said Indian manufacturers would need to meet and exceed international benchmarks in quality and productivity if the country is to secure a larger share of global manufacturing. "We have to make India synonymous with the word quality," he said.

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First Published Date: 06 Oct 2026, 09:07 am IST
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TAGS: TVS Motor Company Electric vehicle

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