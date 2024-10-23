India's TVS Motor misses Q2 profit view on higher costs

Indian two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday hurt by higher costs, even as demand was stable.

TVS incurred a ₹288.8 million expense in Q2 FY2025 due to changes in inventories, compared to an income of 2.61 billion rupees a year ago, which affe

The 'Jupiter' scooter maker's profit rose 23.5% to ₹6.63 billion ($78.86 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, which missed analysts' estimate of 6.97 billion rupees, per data compiled by LSEG.

During the quarter it incurred a ₹288.8 million expense due to changes in inventories, compared to an income of 2.61 billion rupees a year ago, the company said without giving further details.

Also Read : TVS Motor Company registers highest ever monthly sales in September 2024

This pushed its total expenses up nearly 12%, with the cost of materials consumed increasing 4.3% in the quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 13.3% to ₹92.28 billion but fell short of analysts' estimate of 94.21 billion rupees.

Total two-wheeler (2W) sales for the company increased 15% year-over-year to over a million units in the quarter, while sales across the country increased 15.8% in the quarter.

Watch: 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review | Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further

Rival Bajaj Auto posted a 21% rise in second-quarter adjusted profit last week helped by higher domestic motorcycles sales. Hero MotoCorp is yet to report quarterly results. Shares of TVS Motor fell as much as 6.6% after results, before closing down 3.7%.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: