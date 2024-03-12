In pics: Taycan Turbo GT is quickest and most powerful Porsche ever built
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT comes as the fastest and most power-packed iteration of the Taycan EV, while it also is the quickest and most powerful car the
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT has broken cover as the latest variant of the pure electric sportscar. The Taycan Turbo GT is not only the flagship version of the EV, but also comes as the quickest and most powerful car the German sportscar marque has ever built in its rich history.
Besides the highly powerful pure electric powertrain, enabling the sportscar to reach this performance level is the strategy of shedding weights. Porsche shelved weight from the car by adding carbon fibre elements to the B pillars, side mirrors and side skirts. The weight of the luggage compartment too has been reduced. Porsche even ripped out the analogue clock from the car to reduce some weight. Besides that, it gets carbon ceramic brakes and 21-inch forged wheels that are lighter than those on the Taycan Turbo S. The wheels come wrapped with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres, while the EV gets Porsche's Active Ride suspension as standard with specific tuning. There is a new front spoiler with aero blades and a flap atop the adaptive rear spoiler also comes standard for this EV.
Inside the cabin, the automaker has given the Taycan Turbo GT an all-black theme, which comes with the large digital displays, ensuring a premium and futuristic vibe. However, compared to the Turbo S, the interior doesn't look much different in the Turbo GT.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT comes powered by a quad motor setup, promising 766 bhp peak power as standard, which can be increased up to a massive 1,005 bhp maximum power with the new Attack Mode function. Besides this, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT churns out a mammoth 1,344 Nm of maximum torque. Porsche claims that this electric mean machine is capable of reaching a top speed of up to 305 kmph.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT gets an Attack Mode, which offers an additional jolt of power for 10-second increments, which is similar to the push-to-pass function available in other Taycan variants. While the push-to-pass function generates 94 bhp peak power, the Attack Mode sends up to 161 bhp power to all four wheels instantly. However, Porsche stated that the Attack Mode is meant for track use only.
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is capable of reaching the 0-100 kmph mark in 2.1 seconds, faster than the Turbo S, which takes 2.3 seconds to reach the same mark. Incidentally, the Porsche Taycan base variant is quick enough as it is capable of reaching the 0-100 kmph mark in 4.5 seconds.
