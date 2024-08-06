HT Auto
TVS Motor records highest revenue, EBITDA and PBT in Q1, shows continuous growth

By: PTI
| Updated on: 06 Aug 2024, 19:42 PM
TVS posted its highest-ever operating EBITDA of ₹960 crores with a growth of 26 per cent for the first quarter of 2024-25 as against EBITDA of Rs. 76
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Black Edition
TVS recorded its highest ever Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 783 crores, a growth of 28% for the Q1 FY2025, against ₹610 crores in Q1 FY2024
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Black Edition
TVS recorded its highest ever Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 783 crores, a growth of 28% for the Q1 FY2025, against ₹610 crores in Q1 FY2024

TVS Motor Company’s revenue from operations in the quarter ended June 2024 is higher at Rs. 8,376 Crores, grew by 16% as against Rs. 7,218 Crores in the quarter ended June 2023. The company posted its highest-ever operating EBITDA of 960 crores with a growth of 26% for the first quarter of 2024-25 as against EBITDA of Rs. 764 Crores in the first quarter of 2023-24. The company’s operating EBITDA margin significantly improved by 90bps at 11.5 per cent, against 10.6% in the quarter ended June 2023.

The company posted its highest ever Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 783 crores recording a growth of 28% for the first quarter of 2024-25 as against Rs. 610 crores in the first quarter of 2023-24. PBT for the quarter includes a notional gain of Rs. 28 crores towards fair valuation of investments held by the Company. During the current quarter, the company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) grew by 23% at Rs. 577 Crores as against Rs. 468 Crores during the first quarter of 2023-24. ​

Sales

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 14% registering sales of 10.87 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2024 as against 9.53 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2023. Motorcycle sales grew by 11% registering 5.14 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2024 as against 4.63 Lakh units in quarter ended June 2023. Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2024 grew by 19% at 4.18 lakh units as against 3.50 Lakh units in the first quarter of 2023-24.

Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is at 0.31 Lakh units as against 0.35 Lakh units during first quarter of 2023-24. Electric Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2024 is at 0.52 lakh units as against 0.39 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2023.

New Product Launches

During the quarter, the company introduced new variants to the TVS iQube portfolio to make electric mobility accessible to everyone. TVS iQube, is now available in three battery options to choose from 2.2 kWh, 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh. TVS iQube series now offers an array of five variants available in vibrant 11 colours, making this one of the largest and most attractive EV portfolios in the market. TVS iQube portfolio is receiving very good response from the customers.

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2024, 19:42 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor company TVS iQube TVS Sales TVS results

