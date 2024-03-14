Christened Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, it comes as the quickest and most powerful car the German luxury carmaker ever built
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in just 2.1 seconds
Thanks to Attack Mode, the EV is capable of churning out a whopping 1,077 bhp peak power output channeled to all four wheels
With 1,344 Nm of maximum torque, it is capable of running at 305 kmph top speed
Aiding such a performance are a host of aerodynamic enhancement elements
Porsche also claimed to have gone to great extent to reduce weight of the Taycan Turbo GT, aiding in such performance
The EV comes equipped with plenty of carbon fibre components and panels
This new flagship Taycan sits above the Turbo S variant of the electric sportscar
Porsche claims the Taycan Turbo GT is meant for both track and public roads