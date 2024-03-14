Porsche unwrapped a new flagship variant of Taycan EV

Published Mar 14, 2024

Christened Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, it comes as the quickest and most powerful car the German luxury carmaker ever built

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in just 2.1 seconds

Thanks to Attack Mode, the EV is capable of churning out a whopping 1,077 bhp peak power output channeled to all four wheels

With 1,344 Nm of maximum torque, it is capable of running at 305 kmph top speed

Aiding such a performance are a host of aerodynamic enhancement elements

Porsche also claimed to have gone to great extent to reduce weight of the Taycan Turbo GT, aiding in such performance

The EV comes equipped with plenty of carbon fibre components and panels

This new flagship Taycan sits above the Turbo S variant of the electric sportscar

Porsche claims the Taycan Turbo GT is meant for both track and public roads
