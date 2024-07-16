HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Maharashtra & Kerala To See Heavy Rainfall. Quick Tips For Safe Driving In Rain

Maharashtra & Kerala to see heavy rainfall. Quick tips for safe driving in rain

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here are five quick tips for keeping your car monsoon-ready and driving safely in rainy conditions.
Driving in rain
Here are five quick tips for keeping your car monsoon-ready and driving safely in rainy conditions.
Driving in rain
Here are five quick tips for keeping your car monsoon-ready and driving safely in rainy conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain will lash several states including Maharashtra and Kerala on Tuesday. The IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad and an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satar, and Kolhapur. Besides Maharashtra and Kerala expecting heavy rainfall today, several states across India have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last couple of days. Delhi and Gujarat too seen such heavy rainfalls in the last few days, which resulted in water-logging in various areas, leading to traffic congestion.

Also Read : Monsoon 2024: Lifesaver tips to drive your car through flooded roads

Waterlogging and traffic congestion leading to commuters' woes is a common problem in various regions across India during monsoon and after heavy rainfall. Especially the urban areas see such issues. During such a condition, while the commuters face challenges, their vehicles too face difficulties in tackling the situations.

Here are five quick tips for keeping your car monsoon-ready and driving safely in rainy conditions.

1 Check and replace worn wiper blades

The windshield wiper blades play a crucial role in ensuring clear visibility during driving in rain. The worn-out wiper blades can impact the performance of the system adversely, hampering the visibility. Worn-out wiper blades can leave smudges and streaks on the windshield and most importantly, obstruct your vision, which may result in difficulties in driving. Hence, it is always recommended to check and replace the wiper blades if they are worn out.

2 Ensure proper tyre tread depth and inflation

While we tend to focus on the aesthetics and features of a car, tyres are often neglected despite playing a crucial role in keeping the vehicle safe. Having proper tread depth and being inflated with correct air pressure is a must to make sure the car drives safely and soundly. Make sure to examine the tread depth regularly to ensure they meet the minimum required. Also, inflate the tyres with OEM recommended air pressure. Underinflated tyres can affect handling and increase the risk of hydroplaning.

3 Use headlights, indicators, fog lamps judiciously

Optimum visibility is a key requirement for driving safely on roads, especially during rain when visibility drops compared to normal times. Headlights, indicators, and fog lamps are there for a reason. While some lights help you to see, some are meant to make yourself visible to others. Use the headlight, indicators and fog lamps judiciously to see the road ahead and also to make yourself visible to other drivers on the road in heavy rainy conditions.

4 Examine and maintain brake system

Make sure to examine all the brakes of the vehicle periodically. Brakes are one of the lifesaver components of a vehicle. During the rainy season, driving on slippery roads can be tricky. To ensure safety, make sure to examine the braking system periodically and maintain it properly. Check brake fluid levels and top them up if needed. Also examine the brake lines and rotors for wear, corrosion and damage.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 87.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
BMW X3 M40i
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 86.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
5 Drive slow and steady

Driving fast is fun, but could be dangerous, especially in rainy conditions when roads are slippery and chances of hydroplaning are higher. Hence, drive light foot. Don't overspeed and drive at a speed that you can control in case any sudden need for braking emerges.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST
TAGS: Car care car maintenance vehicle care vehicle maintenance car care tips

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.