HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Indian Auto Industry Eyes Becoming Leading Global Export Hub. Here’s How

Indian auto industry eyes becoming leading global export hub. Here’s how

By: Srinjoy Bal
| Updated on: 10 Sep 2024, 17:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The emphasis has shifted from simply cutting imports to actively growing exports, with the goal of transforming the Indian automobile industry into a
...
Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during his speech at the 64th annual convention of Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers, SIAM.
Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during his speech at the 64th annual convention of Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers, SIAM.

India's automotive sector is experiencing significant growth, a trend mirrored at the 64th SIAM Annual Convention. The focus has shifted from merely reducing imports to expanding exports, aiming to make the Indian automobile industry truly "atma nirbhar" (self-reliant) and positioning it as a leading global auto manufacturing hub—an ambition the government is actively pursuing. The Indian automobile industry is currently the third largest auto industry across the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the need for rapid and sustainable progress in the sector, stating, "The road ahead demands that our progress is rapid while also being sustainable. Working on greener and cleaner mobility is a vital step in this direction."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Indian Ftr 1200 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian FTR 1200
Engine Icon1203 cc
₹ 16.30 - 16.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Challenger (HT Auto photo)
Indian Challenger
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Springfield (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 30.87 - 33.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Vintage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Vintage
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon14.0 kmpl
₹ 21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Ftr (HT Auto photo)
Indian FTR
MaxSpeed Icon200 kmph
₹ 19.38 - 22.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Chieftain (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Chieftain
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 32.01 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, stated that the automobile industry plays a pivotal role in realising the Prime Minister's vision of transforming India into a five trillion-dollar economy and elevating it to the third largest globally. Our goal is to become the number one auto manufacturing industry worldwide. Innovation and sustainable practices are crucial as we target carbon neutrality by 2070.

H. D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, emphasised the importance of aligning industrial growth with sustainability goals. He explained that government policies are fostering a conducive environment for industry growth and sustainable development."

The government's strategy is clear: by focusing on cleaner technologies, Indian vehicles will meet global demand for sustainable solutions. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., echoed this sentiment, stating, "India's automotive future is bright, with clean energy technologies and biofuels reducing dependency on imports and boosting exports. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision for decarbonization, the industry can propel India to lead in sustainable practices globally."

(Read more: Gadkari advocates for OEM-backed vehicle scrapping centres to boost auto sales)

More than just sustainability

To achieve its ambitious goals, the Indian automobile industry will focus not only on sustainability but also on delivering high-quality products. Nitin Gadkari emphasised that India's advantage lies in its skilled, cost-effective labour force and expertise in manufacturing valuable products. These strengths, he believes, will help India rise to the top of the global automotive industry.

In line with this vision, the government is taking steps to enhance research and testing in vehicle manufacturing. A world-class testing agency will be established at the CIIT Training Institute in Pune, with a sanctioned budget of 450 crore. Gadkari explained that the government has decided to start a new venture at CIIT Pune with international standards, offering all the necessary facilities for testing and research. “My department has already sanctioned 450 crore for this project, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is in progress. Within the next three months, we aim to begin this important initiative, which will provide extensive services to the industry," he concluded.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 17:59 PM IST
TAGS: SIAM Auto industry Indian Auto Industry

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.