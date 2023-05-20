HT Auto
Home Auto News In Pics: Bmw Icon Super Luxury Boat With Pure Electric Propulsion

In pics: BMW Icon super luxury boat with pure electric propulsion

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 May 2023, 14:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW Icon electric boat draws energy from six i3 battery packs.
1/7
BMW Icon has made its dramatic debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
BMW Icon has made its dramatic debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
2/7
BMW Icon is a super luxury pure electric boat, developed jointly by the automaker and Tyde.
BMW Icon is a super luxury pure electric boat, developed jointly by the automaker and Tyde.
3/7
Measuring 13.5 metre in length, the BMW Icon is claimed as first of its kind electric luxury boat.
Measuring 13.5 metre in length, the BMW Icon is claimed as first of its kind electric luxury boat.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
4/7
Powering the electric boat are two 100 kW electric motors drawing energy from six BMW i3 batteries, which allow the Icon to cover 50 nautical miles at a speed of up to 30 knots.
Powering the electric boat are two 100 kW electric motors drawing energy from six BMW i3 batteries, which allow the Icon to cover 50 nautical miles at a speed of up to 30 knots.
5/7
The boat has a plush lounge area offering almost 360 degree view.
The boat has a plush lounge area offering almost 360 degree view.
6/7
In the middle of the deck, BMW Icon's command station has iDrive style controls, voice control and a 32-inch touchscreen with 6k resolution.
In the middle of the deck, BMW Icon's command station has iDrive style controls, voice control and a 32-inch touchscreen with 6k resolution.
7/7
BMW and Tyde claim the Icon is complete free from any emission.
BMW and Tyde claim the Icon is complete free from any emission.
First Published Date: 20 May 2023, 14:37 PM IST
TAGS: BMW luxury car BMW i3 electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city