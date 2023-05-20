In pics: BMW Icon super luxury boat with pure electric propulsion
BMW Icon electric boat draws energy from six i3 battery packs.
BMW Icon has made its dramatic debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
BMW Icon is a super luxury pure electric boat, developed jointly by the automaker and Tyde.
Measuring 13.5 metre in length, the BMW Icon is claimed as first of its kind electric luxury boat.
Powering the electric boat are two 100 kW electric motors drawing energy from six BMW i3 batteries, which allow the Icon to cover 50 nautical miles at a speed of up to 30 knots.
The boat has a plush lounge area offering almost 360 degree view.
In the middle of the deck, BMW Icon's command station has iDrive style controls, voice control and a 32-inch touchscreen with 6k resolution.
BMW and Tyde claim the Icon is complete free from any emission.
First Published Date: 20 May 2023, 14:37 PM IST
