Hyundai Motor India launches ARISE program with IIM-T and MDI Gurgaon

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced the ARISE Core Talent Program in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli (IIM-T) and Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon. This leadership development initiative aims to equip 100 selected employees with the skills needed for future leadership roles within the company.

The program, which stands for Aspiring, Recognizing Individuals for Success and Excellence, is structured in two phases. Phase 1 has already begun at IIM-T and MDI, while Phase 2 is scheduled for rollout in the third quarter of FY 2025–26.

Participants were selected based on a combination of their current roles, past performance, and leadership potential. The curriculum includes business case simulations, leadership labs, and cross-functional learning modules designed to enhance strategic thinking and problem-solving.

Through ARISE, HMIL aims to strengthen its internal talent pipeline, promote career growth, and build a future-ready workforce aligned with evolving industry needs.

