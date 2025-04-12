How many MG Windsor EVs have been sold in the Indian market?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 12, 2025

JSW MG Motor India has sold over 20,000 units of the Windsor EV in the Indian market.

It comes with a 38 kWh battery pack. 

It has a claimed range of 332 km. 

In practical conditions, the expected range is approximately 260 to 280 km.

The battery can be fully charged in 55 minutes when utilizing a DC fast charger

JSW MG Motor India is offering lifetime warranty on the battery to the first owner while the second owner onwards, the warranty is of 8 years and 1,60,000 km.

MG Windsor EV is powered by a front-mounted electric motor that is rated for 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque.

The prices start at 14 lakh and goes up to 16 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here