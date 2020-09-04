Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Hyundai launches social initiative to help families of nurses, paramedics
Hyundai Motors logo

Hyundai launches social initiative to help families of nurses, paramedics

1 min read . 06:04 PM IST PTI

Hyundai India has said that under the project Shikshak, the beneficiaries from classes 4-11 will be able to avail two-year free subscription of the educational curriculum.

Hyundai Motor India on Friday said it has launched a social initiative for children of corona warriors like nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers, sanitisation staff, among others.

Under the project 'Shikshak', the beneficiaries from classes 4-11 will be able to avail two-year free subscription of the educational curriculum, the automaker said in a statement.

The project would cover children across Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, it added.

(Also read: Hyundai India announces phase two of CSR initiatives amid Covid-19 crisis)

'Project 'Shikshak' is a small step towards helping kids and families whose lives have been directly impacted due to the pandemic and are struggling to bridge the digital gap," Hyundai Motor India Ltd MD and CEO S S Kim said.

The initiative will help future role models with current limited educational means and resources to pursue their education relentlessly and be able to fathom course curriculum in a unique way, he added.

The company would also be distributing 1,000 educational electronic devices to empower children of Covid-19 warriors, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.