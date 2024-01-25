Hyundai has launched the new Creta just a few days ago

Published Jan 25, 2024

The new Hyundai Creta comes with a host of design and feature updates

Interestingly, many buyers who would opt for a Verna may shift to a Creta instead

The new Hyundai Creta comes with the same engine and powertrain specifications as the Verna, while the SUV also has a diesel motor

Hyundai Verna sedan comes priced between 11,00,400 and 17,41,800 (ex-showroom)

On the other hand, the new Hyundai Creta SUV comes priced between 10,99,900 and 20,14,900 (ex-showroom)

Clearly, the Creta comes with lower base price and higher top ceiling

Besides having the higher ground clearance and high-riding stance, the SUV also offers Level 2 ADAS, a diesel engine option

These features enhance the appeal of the Creta, while the high demand for SUVs make sure the Creta comes with better resale value

In short, the new Hyundai Creta can eat away a bit of its sibling Verna's numbers
