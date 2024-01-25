The new Hyundai Creta comes with a host of design and feature updates
Interestingly, many buyers who would opt for a Verna may shift to a Creta instead
The new Hyundai Creta comes with the same engine and powertrain specifications as the Verna, while the SUV also has a diesel motor
Hyundai Verna sedan comes priced between ₹11,00,400 and ₹17,41,800 (ex-showroom)
On the other hand, the new Hyundai Creta SUV comes priced between ₹10,99,900 and ₹20,14,900 (ex-showroom)
Clearly, the Creta comes with lower base price and higher top ceiling
Besides having the higher ground clearance and high-riding stance, the SUV also offers Level 2 ADAS, a diesel engine option
These features enhance the appeal of the Creta, while the high demand for SUVs make sure the Creta comes with better resale value
In short, the new Hyundai Creta can eat away a bit of its sibling Verna's numbers