Hyundai Motor India today announced the commencement of Covid-19 CSR 2.0 Program under ‘Hyundai Cares’ campaign. In its 2nd phase during August-December 2020, Hyundai’s philanthropic efforts will focus on 3 key activities – Health, Education and Clean India for Happy Life of Indian Citizens.

Commenting on the Hyundai Cares 2.0 CSR Program, Mr. S.S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai has responded to the pandemic with various meaningful social initiatives and lent support to the Indian Government in its resilient fight against Covid-19."

Hyundai said its efforts have taken the next dimension to focus on Health, Education and Clean India for strengthening the society to live in the new normal ecosystem for a happy life. “Hyundai Cares 2.0 will continue till December 2020 focusing the important touch points of the society to help overcome pandemic while building a strong nation," Kim further added.

Over the last two decades, Hyundai has fostered a strong emotional connect with India and demonstrated admiration and respect for the country’s traditions through its initiatives. During phase 2 of Hyundai Cares, the carmaker will support India’s indigenous fabric ‘Khadi’ and drive sanitization campaign in Districts/Tehsils for a safe and healthy surrounding for citizens of India. Also, as education is pathway to success, Hyundai has pledged to support the children of Covid warriors by distributing devices loaded with academic curriculum to keep-up with their on-going academic session.

‘Khadi’ is a handwoven and hand spun cotton cloth and brings a great history of uniting India during its freedom struggle. Over the decades, Khadi has provided self-employment opportunities to many citizens of India and empowered them to become self-sustained. Based on the rich Indian history of being the most loved fabric of India, on India's 74th Independence Day, Hyundai procured Khadi Masks to support the self-reliant individuals and proudly make them a part of India’s fight against the ongoing pandemic.

The Hyundai Cares 2.0 CSR initiatives will be undertaken under three key Projects - Rakshak, Shikshak and Grameen Sanitisation. Under the project Rakshak, approximately 30 000 Made-in-India Khadi Masks will be handed over to the Gujarat & Maharashtra state governments for creating a Safe and Healthy Environment.

Under project Shikshak, 1,000 Tablets loaded with 2 years academic course curriculum will be distributed to the children of Covid Warriors from lower income group. This initiative is a token of gratitude for their relentless efforts in the nation’s fight against the pandemic. Under Grameen Sanitisation - a unique sanitization drive will be undertaken to disinfect 292 Districts/ Tehsils across India. A mobile van will sanitize public spaces in these areas using Ministry of Health approved disinfectants ensuring a safe ecosystem.

Earlier this year, to combat the challenging environment due to Covid-19, Hyundai Motor India Foundation announced Hyundai Cares Phase-I initiatives which aimed at promoting the safety and welfare of its customers, employees, dealer and vendor partners. This included Rs. 7 Crore donation to PM CARES fund, Rs. 5 Crore donation to Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Relief Fund, donation of advanced Covid-19 Diagnostic Kits worth ₹4 Crore, distribution of PPE kits, masks, sanitizers and dry rations worth more than ₹9 Crore, among others.

