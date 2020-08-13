Hyundai Motor India on Thursday launched its Mobility Membership program which claims to be 'a smart ownership and lifestyle solution' for its customers.

In the initial stage the latest program will be available for all the new customers who purchase a Hyundai car on or after August 13, while in the later stage the membership benefits will also be extended to company's older customers.

The Korean auto major claims that theis scheme will serve customers' needs related to their cars as well lifestyle. As per Hyundai, it has partnered with all kinds of brands to build an ecosystem which offers exclusive benefits across various needs.

For this, Hyundai has partnered with brands such as Mobis, Revv, Zoomcar, Shell, JK Tyre, Gaana, Zee5, Dineout, Sterling, Avis, Savaari, DriveU, 1Mg, Fitternity, Eazydiner, Lenskart, Housejoy, Chaayos, Oyo, Portronics, and Vedantu.

The Hyundai Mobility Membership program is claimed to be based on three pillars which include Core Car, Multi-Modal Mobility and Lifestyle.

The company has also launched a dedicated digital platform for the new Mobility Membership program in order to provide a smooth and seamless user experience.

Commenting on the launch of ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Building on the strength of Hyundai’s ‘Future Ready’ Business Strategy, we have introduced an exclusive program ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ for unmatched ownership and lifestyle experience. Through these endeavours, we at Hyundai aim to become the lifetime partner of our valued customers in automotive and beyond. We will cater to the diverse needs of our customers and closely knit a long-lasting relation through this unique initiative."