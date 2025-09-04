Hyundai launches Hope for Cancer with IIT Madras to boost pediatric cancer care

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), has launched ‘Hyundai Hope for Cancer’, a long-term initiative aimed at improving paediatric cancer care in India. Backed by a ₹56-crore social impact investment from HMIF, this multi-year programme is anchored by the newly-established Hyundai Centre for Cancer Genomics.

Housed at IIT Madras’s main campus in Chennai, the centre will feature India’s first community-based Cancer Tissue Biobank. This facility is designed to enable advanced genomic research in paediatric leukaemia and lymphoma. By identifying genetic mutations through genomic sequencing, the centre aims to build a national childhood cancer genome database and enable more personalised treatment protocols. It will also function as a collaborative hub for clinicians, researchers, pharmaceutical experts, and international organisations such as the International Cancer Genome Consortium (ICGC) and WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

Speaking at the event, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education of India, said, “The Hyundai Hope for Cancer initiative advances the goals of National Education Policy - 2020 by fostering deep industry-academia partnership, translational research, and talent development in frontier areas of healthcare and genomics. By building an Indian childhood cancer genomic database, strengthening early detection and screening, and expanding access for underserved communities, the programme exemplifies “Sabka Prayas" in action and reaffirms our commitment to equitable, technology-enabled healthcare."

Broader research:

As part of its mandate, the Hyundai Centre for Cancer Genomics aims to collect and sequence 1,600 samples, provide free treatment to 30–50 children, and train 100 technicians in genomics. HMIF has additionally set up a dedicated ₹3-crore Cancer Care Fund to ensure that economically disadvantaged families can access timely treatment.

Over the next four years, the programme will organise 225 awareness and screening camps across Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Maharashtra, targeting 1.27 lakh individuals and administering HPV vaccinations to 5,000 girls.

Commenting on the initiative, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL, said, “Guided by our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai Motor India is proud to collaborate with IIT Madras on this transformative initiative. ‘Hyundai Hope for Cancer’ is not just about building infrastructure - it’s about healing, resilience, and hope. Every child deserves the chance to live a healthier, brighter tomorrow."

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We are delighted to partner with Hyundai Motor India for a project of such national importance. This research centre will catalyse breakthrough studies in paediatric oncology, resulting in improved diagnostics and targeted treatments. We thank Hyundai for trusting us to spearhead this mission."

