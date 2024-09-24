Hyundai has launched made-in-India Exter SUV in South Africa

Hindustan Times
Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 24, 2024

Hyundai Exter has become the OEM's 8th car to be exported from India

Hyundai has already shipped 996 units of Exter SUV to South Africa in the first batch

The SUV was launched in India with a wide range of class-leading features

Earlier in September Hyundai launched two new variants of Exter in India

The S+ AMT and S(O)+ MT trims were launched at 7.86 lakh and 8.44 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively

Within short span after its launch, the SUV grabbed  a lot of attention

Wide range of features and boxy SUV shape come as the key USP of the Exter

Adding more zing to it are the multiple powertrain choices

Hyundai hopes Exter will play key role in the company's overall export numbers from India
