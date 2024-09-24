Hyundai Exter has become the OEM's 8th car to be exported from India
Hyundai has already shipped 996 units of Exter SUV to South Africa in the first batch
The SUV was launched in India with a wide range of class-leading features
Earlier in September Hyundai launched two new variants of Exter in India
The S+ AMT and S(O)+ MT trims were launched at ₹7.86 lakh and ₹8.44 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively
Within short span after its launch, the SUV grabbed a lot of attention
Wide range of features and boxy SUV shape come as the key USP of the Exter
Adding more zing to it are the multiple powertrain choices
Hyundai hopes Exter will play key role in the company's overall export numbers from India