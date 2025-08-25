HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Hyundai Motor India Secures Crisil Aaa/stable And A1+ Credit Ratings. Check Details

Hyundai Motor India secures CRISIL AAA/Stable and A1+ credit ratings

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2025, 15:48 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

For HMIL, the AAA/Stable tag signals the strongest degree of safety when it comes to meeting long-term financial commitments.

Hyundai
For HMIL, the AAA/Stable tag signals the strongest degree of safety when it comes to meeting long-term financial commitments.
Hyundai
For HMIL, the AAA/Stable tag signals the strongest degree of safety when it comes to meeting long-term financial commitments.
Get Launch Updates on
Hyundai Staria arrow icon
Notify me

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has had its financial strength confirmed by CRISIL Limited, a leading credit ratings agency in India. In the latest review on August 21, 2025, CRISIL affirmed a AAA/Stable rating on HMIL'S long-term 3,700 crore bank loan facilities. The agency also assigned an A1+ rating for short-term instruments and reaffirmed the same rating on 100 crore of short-term debt. Both ratings sit at the highest level in their respective categories.

What the ratings mean

For HMIL, the AAA/Stable tag signals the strongest degree of safety when it comes to meeting long-term financial commitments. The A1+ rating reflects strength in handling short-term obligations and liquidity requirements. From a practical perspective, these ratings help the company access funds at competitive costs and stability even during changing market conditions.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Staria (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 55 - 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Santa Fe 2025
Engine Icon2199.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 27 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Stargazer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Stargazer
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Hyundai Exter gets a Pro Pack: Rugged styling, new colour, and more

Disclosure and compliance

Hyundai Motor India Limited made the appropriate filings to both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE in compliance with regulations relating to rating actions and disclosures. The disclosure, signed by Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Pradeep Chugh, also appears on the company’s website for public access.

Commenting on the development, Wangdo Hur, Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer at HMIL, said: “The highest ratings by CRISIL are a testament to Hyundai Motor India’s unwavering commitment to financial prudence and long-term value creation. As we continue to invest in ‘Progress for Humanity’ through innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric growth, our financial robustness remains a cornerstone of our journey in India."

Also Read : One in three Hyundai buyers opt for Digital Key feature in India. Check details

Looking ahead

HMIL has said it will continue to prioritise governance, transparency and stakeholder trust. As the company expands its product portfolio and invests in new technologies, particularly in the sustainable mobility space, the reaffirmed ratings provide a steady financial base for its long-term plans.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2025, 15:48 pm IST
TAGS: hyundai

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.