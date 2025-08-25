Hyundai Motor India secures CRISIL AAA/Stable and A1+ credit ratings

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has had its financial strength confirmed by CRISIL Limited, a leading credit ratings agency in India. In the latest review on August 21, 2025, CRISIL affirmed a AAA/Stable rating on HMIL'S long-term ₹3,700 crore bank loan facilities. The agency also assigned an A1+ rating for short-term instruments and reaffirmed the same rating on ₹100 crore of short-term debt. Both ratings sit at the highest level in their respective categories.

For HMIL, the AAA/Stable tag signals the strongest degree of safety when it comes to meeting long-term financial commitments.

What the ratings mean

For HMIL, the AAA/Stable tag signals the strongest degree of safety when it comes to meeting long-term financial commitments. The A1+ rating reflects strength in handling short-term obligations and liquidity requirements. From a practical perspective, these ratings help the company access funds at competitive costs and stability even during changing market conditions.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Staria 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 55 - 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Verna 1497 cc 1497 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.07 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 27 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.93 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Stargazer 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Hyundai Exter gets a Pro Pack: Rugged styling, new colour, and more

Disclosure and compliance

Hyundai Motor India Limited made the appropriate filings to both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE in compliance with regulations relating to rating actions and disclosures. The disclosure, signed by Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Pradeep Chugh, also appears on the company’s website for public access.

Commenting on the development, Wangdo Hur, Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer at HMIL, said: “The highest ratings by CRISIL are a testament to Hyundai Motor India’s unwavering commitment to financial prudence and long-term value creation. As we continue to invest in ‘Progress for Humanity’ through innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric growth, our financial robustness remains a cornerstone of our journey in India."

Also Read : One in three Hyundai buyers opt for Digital Key feature in India. Check details

Looking ahead

HMIL has said it will continue to prioritise governance, transparency and stakeholder trust. As the company expands its product portfolio and invests in new technologies, particularly in the sustainable mobility space, the reaffirmed ratings provide a steady financial base for its long-term plans.

First Published Date: