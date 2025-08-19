One in three Hyundai buyers opt for Digital Key feature in India. Check details

Hyundai Motor India has claimed that nearly a third of its customers for models equipped with the Digital Key have signed up for the feature. That’s a healthy number in less than a year since it was rolled out, showing how Indian car buyers are increasingly warming to technology that makes life simpler. It also reflects how convenience and connectivity are no longer seen as indulgences but as part of the everyday driving experience.

The Digital Key first appeared with the Alcazar in September 2024, and subsequently rolled out to Creta Electric in early 2025. For Hyundai, it is another step in building a tech-led image in India, a market where the company was also the first to push connected car technology back in 2019. The fact that more than a third of users are already sharing access with friends or family underlines that the feature has genuine use cases beyond the novelty factor.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Alcazar 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.93 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 km 418 km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Next gen Hyundai Venue likely to be launched on October 24. Check details

How it works

The Digital Key runs on NFC technology and is linked to Hyundai’s Bluelink app. Customers can set it up on a compatible smartphone or smartwatch, or opt for a separate NFC card. After it is created, the virtual key can both lock and unlock the car by simply tapping the device against the door handle, while the car starts by just putting it on the wireless charging pad. What makes it more enticing is the feature to share and cancel the access as needed, eliminating the daily inconveniences of carrying and misplacing a physical key.

Also watch: Hyundai Creta EV review | India’s best-selling SUV goes electric | Range, Battery, Price expectation

Looking ahead

For Hyundai, the strong take-up is an indication that Indian buyers are ready for digital conveniences if they are practical and intuitive. Expect the Digital Key to gradually find itself in more models, reinforcing Hyundai’s effort to differentiate itself to be the brand that makes new-age technology accessible. In a market that is still price-sensitive, the company is betting on features like these to create stickiness with buyers. And with one in three customers already opting in, it looks like that bet is beginning to pay off.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: