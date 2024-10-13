Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition in mind? Key highlights making it distinctive
Hyundai Venue received a special edition avatar last month, christened as Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition. It was launched as a special edition iteration of the popular sub-compact SUV. The special edition avatar of Venue comes with unique styling posing a distinctive visual appearance compared to the standard version of the car.
Launched at a price tag of ₹10.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition sports a plethora of cosmetic updates over the standard model. There are some features on offer as well, which are not standard in the regular version of the SUV. However, the special edition doesn't come with any mechanical upgrades.
Here are the key highlights of the Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition.
Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition comes with a rugged look at the exterior compared to the regular model. Being dubbed Adventure Edition, the special edition avatar of the Venue comes with rugged door cladding, skid plates etc, which focus on the adventurous nature of the SUV.
The special edition SUV sports black embellishments across different parts of the exterior. It features a black radiator grille, while the brand logo, roof rails, ORVMS and shark fin antenna too come with an all-black treatment. The alloy wheels of the SUV too wear an all-black paint and sport contrasting red brake calipers to add sportiness to the car.
The Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition comes with a black theme inside the cabin, while the light sage green accents on the seats and give it a contrasting visual appearance. The seats come sporting a new pattern for the upholstery with green highlights.
The Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition comes wearing a special emblem, which is different from the standard iteration of the SUV. The emblem carries the Adventure lettering, which enhances the exclusiveness of the special edition of the SUV.
Also check these Cars
Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition comes with a dashcam with dual camera setup, which is a feature enhancing its practicality. The dashcam comes as a standard feature for the special edition SUV, while the standard version Veue doesn't get the dashcam as standard.
The Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition comes available with two different petrol engine options. One of them is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor churning out 82 bhp peak power, while the other one is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit generating 118 bhp maximum power. The naturally aspirated motor gets a five-speed manual gearbox, while the turbocharged unit comes mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.