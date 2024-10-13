Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition in mind? Key highlights making it distinctive

Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition is a special edition iteration of the sub-compact SUV that comes with distinctive styling thanks to a host of cosmetic

Hyundai Venue received a special edition avatar last month, christened as Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition. It was launched as a special edition iteration of the popular sub-compact SUV. The special edition avatar of Venue comes with unique styling posing a distinctive visual appearance compared to the standard version of the car.

Launched at a price tag of ₹10.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition sports a plethora of cosmetic updates over the standard model. There are some features on offer as well, which are not standard in the regular version of the SUV. However, the special edition doesn't come with any mechanical upgrades.

Here are the key highlights of the Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition.