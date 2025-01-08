Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Honda's Ev Plans On Hold As Trump Administration Uncertainty Looms

Honda's EV plans on hold as Trump administration uncertainty looms

By: Reuters
Updated on: 08 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM
Follow us on:
The automaker may delay launching new electric models while focusing on hybrids, as it aims to sell only EVs and fuel cell vehicles by 2040 despite ma
...
Sony Honda Mobility Inc. Afeela electric vehicles were displayed at the 2025 CES event in Las Vegas. (Bloomberg)

Honda Motor will be cautious about starting production of new electric vehicles due to uncertainty about President-elect Donald Trump's industrial policy, a senior executive of the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

The remarks from the second-biggest Japanese carmaker highlight how global businesses are staying vigilant against the unpredictable US policies as Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

"Because of Trump's initiatives, we might be very careful how we would start production" of upcoming electric models, Honda Executive Vice President Noriya Kaihara said at the CES technology conference in Las Vegas.

Honda will also be cautious about its battery plant plans in Canada, mindful of government regulations and EV market trends, Kaihara said.

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Donald Trump's hotel in Las Vegas was planned using Artificial Intelligence

"Maybe we might have to delay our start of the production of the EV models somehow," he said.

Earlier at CES, the automaker unveiled prototypes of upcoming Honda 0 electric cars, including an SUV model that will be introduced in the North American market in the first half of 2026.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Honda 0 models will be equipped with "eyes-off" level autonomous driving technology and will later be available in global markets including Japan and Europe, the company said.

Honda aims to sell only EVs and fuel cell vehicles by 2040, although it is also upgrading hybrids as a near-term linchpin for the U.S. market amid a stagnating EV growth.

Suggested watch: Honda Amaze 2024 is the most affordable car with ADAS in India

The comeback of Trump complicates the EV transition plans and Americas business of Honda, along with other global carmakers like General Motors and Stellantis.

In November, Honda Chief Operating Officer Shinji Aoyama said the automaker may have to think about shifting production if the US were to impose permanent tariffs on vehicles imported from Mexico as touted by Trump.

On merger talks with Japan's third-largest carmaker Nissan , Kaihara said Nissan has "a little bit overcapacity in North America" and may cut some workforce there, while declining to comment on discussion details.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 08 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST
TAGS: electric cars ev electric vehicles honda nissan trump
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS