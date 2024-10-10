HT Auto
Honda Recalls 2 Million Cars In North America Over Steering Issues Linked To 13 Crashes

Honda recalls 2 million cars in North America over steering issues

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2024, 08:45 AM
  • Honda is recalling 2 million vehicles in North America due to steering difficulties linked to improperly produced parts, increasing crash risks.
Honda recall
Honda is recalling two million cars in North America over an issue that makes steering more difficult and increases the risk of accidents. The automaker says it has received 10,328 warranty claims related to this matter since 2021. (REUTERS)
Honda recall
Honda is recalling two million cars in North America over an issue that makes steering more difficult and increases the risk of accidents. The automaker says it has received 10,328 warranty claims related to this matter since 2021.

Honda Motor said Wednesday it is recalling 2 million cars and SUVs in North America over an issue that can make steering more difficult and increase the risk of a crash. The recall by the Japanese automaker includes various 2022 through 2025 model vehicles including some Civic and Civic Type R, CR-V, HR-V and Acura Integra and Integra Type S vehicles.

Honda said it has received 10,328 warranty claims related to the issue since 2021. There are 1.7 million U.S. vehicles, 240,000 in Canada and 58,000 in the Mexico covered by the recall.

Also Read : Thinking of Mahindra XUV 3XO alternatives? Here are five sub-compact SUVs to consider

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a probe into the issue in March 2023 and upgraded the investigation in November. The steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, which can cause excessive internal friction and lead to diff iculty while steering, abnormal steering noise or increased steering effort.

Dealers will replace the worn gear spring with an improved part and add grease if needed. Honda plans to notify owners by mid-November. Drivers told NHTSA of "sticky steering" issues that occurred mostly at highway speeds after driving for a period of time. Most complaints said the issue occurred with low vehicle mileage.

Suggested watch: New-gen Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB launched in India at 78.5 lakh

Honda said the issue stems from an improperly produced part can swell when exposed to environmental heat and moisture and added a spring was set improperly high, increasing the sliding force between the components.

NHTSA said last year it had received reports of 13 crashes related to the issue, including 11 drivers who said they had lost control due to not being able to overcome the momentary increased steering effort prior to their vehicle leaving the roadway.

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2024, 08:45 AM IST
TAGS: Honda recall

