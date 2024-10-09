Thinking of Mahindra XUV 3XO alternatives? Consider these five sub-compact SUVs

Launched in April this year, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is a considerably updated verison of the XUV300, which it replaced. This sub-compact SUV was initially launched at ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and five months after its debut, Mahindra has now hiked up prices of multiple variants by up to ₹30,000. This move comes amid a period of time where most other manufacturers are giving off massive discounts in order to boost their sales and clear inventory stockpile before the end of the festive season.

Mahindra and Mahindra have been reporting consistent sales growth month after month and the XUV 3XO has remained a major contributor to the Indian auto giant’s performance. Within the first week of its launch, the XUV 3XO had garnered over 10,000 bookings and has been a major source of sales strength for the automaker. Its popularity has led to its international debut, being exported to South Africa in September 2024.

If you are in the market for a Mahindra XUV 3XO but want to take a look at the available alternatives, here is a list of five sub-compact SUVs that put up a formidable challenge: