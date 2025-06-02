Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India reports total sales of 465,115 units in May 2025

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has released its operational results for May 2025. In May 2025, HMSI recorded total sales of 465,115 units. This comprises 417,256 units sold within the domestic market and 47,859 units allocated for export. The cumulative sales for the April-May period of fiscal year 2026 reached 945,979 units.

A notable event for Honda globally during the month was the production of its 500 millionth motorcycle, with a significant contribution from its Indian operations.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India: Portfolio expansion

Beyond these, the company has expanded its BigWing motorcycle portfolio by introducing new models, a move consistent with evolving market segment interests. The two wheeler maker introduced five new models for its BigWing dealership channel, including the Rebel 500, X-ADV, CB750 Hornet, CB1000 Hornet SP, and the flagship 50th Anniversary edition of Gold Wing Tour.

The Honda Rebel 500 was launched with a price tag of ₹5.12 lakh, ex-showroom. The Rebel 500 enters India as part of Honda’s global cruiser lineup and competes in a segment that includes other mid-capacity cruisers. It is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 34 kW at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Meanwhile, the Honda CB750 Hornet and the CB1000 Hornet SP were launched with a price tag of ₹8,59,500 and ₹12,35,900, respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom. Powering the Honda CB750 Hornet is a newly developed inline 2-cylinder, 755 cc, 4-stroke, 8-valve, liquid-cooled engine with a 270-degree crank. This motor churns out 90.51 bhp of max power at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox along with an assist and slipper clutch. There are three riding modes on offer - Sport, Standard, and Rain.

While the CB1000 Hornet SP is powered by a 999 cc, liquid cooled, 4 Stroke, 16 valves, inline four DOHC engine that puts out a whopping 155 bhp of max power at 11,000 rpm and 107 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. It also gets a 6-speed gearbox along with an assist and slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter. The CB1000 also gets Sport, Standard, and Rain riding modes. Along with this, there are two customizable modes.

