Honda E-VO breaks cover as the brand’s first-ever electric motorcycle

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2025, 08:58 AM
The Honda E-VO is a cafe racer-styled maiden electric motorcycle specifically for China, but looks promising.
Honda E-VO
The Honda E-VO is a stylish electric motorcycle that makes a modest 20.5 bhp and comes in two variants
Honda E-VO
The Honda E-VO is a stylish electric motorcycle that makes a modest 20.5 bhp and comes in two variants
Honda has taken the wraps off its first-ever electric motorcycle. The new Honda E-VO remains specific to China at the moment, and is being built in collaboration with the brand’s local partner, Guangzhou. Honda’s maiden e-motorcycle is a café racer-styled offering bringing a retro touch to the otherwise modern package. The new Honda E-VO will be sold under the Wuyang-Honda brand in China for now.

The new Honda E-VO brings a nice take on e-motorcycles with its inspired design. The model features a round headlamp with a bubble-type fairing that blends into the rest of the panels. The sides are covered giving the bike a full-faired styling, albeit has a boxy appearance. The E-VO also uses a single-piece seat, while hardware like the clip-on handlebars and bar-end mirrors complete the look. The e-bike rides on 16-inch front and 14-inch rear alloy wheels, which is a rather unique setup.

Honda E-VO
The Honda E-VO gets removable battery packs
Honda E-VO
The Honda E-VO gets removable battery packs

Honda E-VO Specifications

Powering the E-VO is a PMS electric motor tuned for 15.3 kW (20.5 bhp) and will be available on both variants. The bike is underpinned by a forged aluminium chassis with the battery covered under the side panels. The Honda E-VO will get two battery options - 4.1 kWh and 6.3 kWh - promising a range of 120 km and 170 km (WMTC), respectively. The model weighs about 143 kg on the 4.1 kWh version with dual batteries, and can be fully charged in one hour and 30 minutes. The 6.2 kWh variant will get a triple-battery setup and weighs a heavier 156 kg. It also takes longer to charge at two hours and 30 minutes.

With respect to features, the Honda E-VO will be available with a front dash cam as standard, along with a rear dash cam on higher variant). The bike packs a TFT instrument console that packs navigation, music control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more. The E-VO will feature three riding modes.

The Honda E-VO is now on sale in China and is priced at 37,000 Yuan (approx. 4.39 lakh). That said, chances of the E-VO making its way to the Indian market seem slim for now. The company recently ventured in the electric mobility space with the QC1 and Activa e and that appears to be the brand’s focus in the near-term.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 31 May 2025, 08:56 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda EVO Honda Electric Honda electric motorcycle Honda China

