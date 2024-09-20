Honda introduces a new and interactive way to check out the Elevate online

Honda Cars India has just announced the introduction of ‘Direct Connect’, a virtual showroom which allows users to interact as they make their decision of buying a vehicle. This platform has been introduced for Honda's most premium offering of the SUV segment, the Elevate. It will allow users to explore the vehicle in-depth with an excellent user experience interface.

Honda Cars India has launched 'Direct Connect', a virtual showroom for its Elevate SUV. This platform allows users to interact with experts in real-ti

Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India said, “As technology evolves, HCIL remains steadfast in its commitment towards digitalisation. Our latest platform, Direct Connect, exemplifies this commitment by offering a one-of-a-kind car buying experience to users providing them with a two-way real-time interaction between the user and expert simultaneously."

Also Read : Honda joins hands with IIT Delhi and Bombay to jointly research on AI tech

The manufacturer says that they have utilised real-time cloud visualiser technology to offer this experience and this feature will also be extended to other models in the future.

Direct Connect: Allowing virtual connect with real people

According to Honda, this new platform, ‘Direct Connect’ is a direct-to-customer (D2C) platform. With the platform a user can view the vehicle in 3D and even interact with a expert representative from Honda via the microphone of the device offering a seamless and live interactive experience from the comfort of their homes. The company stated that the expert will not only help them explore the car but also explain the car's features, guide them to choose the right variant, explore accessories and view the effective price estimate as well.

“With this visually engaging platform, we aim to give our customers with a unique and enjoyable way to explore the Honda Elevate, enabling them to make informed decisions all from the comfort of their own homes or offices," added Behl.

Also Read : Honda Elevate Apex Edition launched at ₹12.86 lakh. Check what's new

Direct Connect: Features

The Direct Connect virtual interactive platform improves the customer experience with the following unique features. A user can explore the Honda Elevate meaning they can view it in 3D, change colours, explore features and even visualize accessories over the virtual platform. The option of booking a test drive is also available with the preferred dealerships making it more convenient.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: