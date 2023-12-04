Honda cars in India to be pricier from January 2024

Published Dec 04, 2023

Following the steps of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra, Honda too has announced price hike for its cars

Honda has not revealed the specturm of price hike for its cars

Expect the automaker to soon announce the details of the price hike applicable on each model it sells in India

Honda Cars India currently sells three models in India: Amaze, City and Elevate

All these three cars will see price hike, effective from January 2024

Honda Cars India claims the decision of price hike has been necessitated due to increasing production and operational costs

If you are planning to bring home a Honda car, December 2023 is the best time to buy it

It is to see how the price hike impacts Honda Cars India's sales numbers

The carmaker is expected to reveal more details soon
