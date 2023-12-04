Following the steps of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra, Honda too has announced price hike for its cars
Honda has not revealed the specturm of price hike for its cars
Expect the automaker to soon announce the details of the price hike applicable on each model it sells in India
Honda Cars India currently sells three models in India: Amaze, City and Elevate
All these three cars will see price hike, effective from January 2024
Honda Cars India claims the decision of price hike has been necessitated due to increasing production and operational costs
If you are planning to bring home a Honda car, December 2023 is the best time to buy it
It is to see how the price hike impacts Honda Cars India's sales numbers
The carmaker is expected to reveal more details soon