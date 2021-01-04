Honda has a 'mask' for cars, may kill Covid-19 virus. All the details

A mask for your car? If it is a Honda, you may soon indeed get the option of buying what the Japanese car maker calls Kurumaku which is a special and additional layer which goes over existing air filters to keep dangerous bacteria and viruses out. In times of Covid-19 pandemic, the Kurumaku layer promises to take air filtration to a whole new level of safety.

(Also read: This Chinese auto company claims its car can fight off Covid-19)

In a press statement issued by Honda in Japan, Kurumaku - developed by Honda Access Co. - is claimed to be a solid option to ensure the cabin air is free from almost every virus and bacteria. And why the Covid-19 virus isn't outright mentioned, it is being expected that the layer has been developed keeping the pandemic in mind. It is explained that Kurumaku can be installed on top of the air clean filter and it damages the caught virus droplets with a special surface shape. With air circulation on inside the vehicle, the layer can reportedly trap floating droplets. It makes use of zinc phosphate chemical conversion treatment, which is also used to prevent rust on vehicle bodies, and is environmentally friendly as there is no use of additives.

The entire process takes about 15 minutes to ensure that the cabin is completely safe and that 99.8% virus droplets are removed.

Honda says that Kurumaku will be fitted to the new N-Box and while it is not compatible with all air filters yet, it will be taken to other models in its lineup subsequently. The layer will have to be replaced every year or every 15,000 kilometres. It is part of genuine Honda accessory lineup.