Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari trashes claims on two-wheeler toll tax. Here's what he said…

Multiple news reports have been floating around on the implementation of a toll tax for two-wheelers on highways. However, the Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has recently cleared the air by negating these claims. The Minister made the clarification through a post on the social media platform, X.

In his post, the Minister quoted, “Some media houses are spreading misleading news about imposing toll tax on two-wheelers. No such decision is proposed. Complete exemption from toll for two-wheelers will continue. Creating sensation by spreading misleading news without knowing the truth is not a sign of healthy journalism. I condemn this."

FASTag Annual Pass launched at ₹ 3,000

The central government has recently also announced the new FASTag-based annual pass priced at ₹3,000. Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari revealed more details about the annual pass, which aims to make cross tolls more seamless across the country. The FASTag-based annual pass will be effective from August 15, 2025, and will be valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.

The FASTag-annual pass will be available only for non-commercial private vehicles, essentially, private vehicle owners. Gadkari further revealed that a dedicated link for activation and renewal will be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra app, as well as on the NHAI and MoRTH official websites.

Nitin Gadkari further said, “This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction. By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the Annual Pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners."

