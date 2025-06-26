Gadkari pushes for energy independence with hydrogen, ethanol and biogas plans

At the heart of India’s transport revolution lies a sharp, unavoidable truth: 87 per cent of the nation’s crude oil is imported, draining nearly ₹22 lakh crore annually from the exchequer. For Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, this is not just an energy issue—it’s an economic, strategic, and environmental imperative.

India is accelerating its shift to alternate fuels with a multi-pronged strategy led by Nitin Gadkari. From green hydrogen and ethanol blends to biogas and isobutanol, the government aims to cut crude oil imports, lower emissions, and build a cleaner, self-reliant transport ecosystem.

And it’s why the government is doubling down on alternate fuels as the centrepiece of India’s mobility roadmap. “Our policy is simple—import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free, and indigenous," Gadkari stated during the MoU exchange ceremony between Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Ohmium International. “The aim is not just to reduce emissions, but to make India an energy exporter instead of an importer."

From ethanol-blended fuels and biodiesel to compressed biogas and green hydrogen, India’s approach is deliberately multi-pronged—prioritising scalability, local availability, and economic viability. This strategic diversity isn’t a fallback—it’s a forward leap.

The hydrogen truck trials

Nowhere is this vision more visible than on India’s highways. The government has already flagged off large-scale hydrogen truck trials across critical freight corridors. Funded with ₹500 crore under National Green Hydrogen Mission, the project covers 27 vehicles, 10 routes, and five prime consortiums such as Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Volvo, NTPC, BPCL, and Reliance.

Hydrogen trucks, both H2-ICE (Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine) and fuel cell types, are already in service on many of India's prime logistics routes. These are freight lanes like Greater Noida–Delhi–Agra, Mumbai–Pune, Jamnagar–Vadodara, Bhubaneswar–Konark–Puri, and Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada.

These routes have been chosen strategically to validate the performance, reliability, and scalability of hydrogen-fueled heavy-duty trucks under actual commercial operations.

These aren't ceremonial pilot paths. Each vehicle is logging 300–500 km per run, supported by a growing network of nine hydrogen refuelling stations. The data collected over the next 24 months will shape not only technical decisions, but policy, incentives, and infrastructure rollout plans. “Hydrogen is the fuel of the future," Gadkari said, adding that the trials would “unlock India’s leadership in clean freight mobility."

Green hydrogen

Gadkari made it clear that green hydrogen—produced using renewable energy—is the long-term goal. But the economics must work.

He urged scientists, startups, and OEMs to explore unconventional hydrogen production routes—municipal solid waste, organic matter, and even bamboo plantations. “We need to bring the cost down. That’s where the battle will be won," he said.

Interestingly, companies like NTPC and private players are already experimenting with hydrogen sourced from waste-to-gas plants and biomass digesters, offering a potential pathway to low-cost, decentralised hydrogen production.

Ethanol, flex-fuels & isobutanol: India’s broader fuel strategy

While hydrogen keeps hogging the spotlight, India's alternative fuel strategy is much larger. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reaffirmed that his ministry is going full steam with a wide range of clean fuel technologies. That includes rolling out 20 per cent ethanol fuel blending in petrol all over the country as part of efforts to cut crude oil dependence.

The government is also promoting flex-fuel hybrid cars, like the BS6 Stage II prototype on the Toyota Innova Hycross, which combines ethanol compatibility with hybrid electric efficiency. Besides, isobutanol-diesel blends are being tested to evaluate their commercial suitability.

Concurrently, growth of compressed biogas (CBG) networks in rural areas is being pushed, offering farmers fresh energy-connected income sources while enabling decentralized, low-emission energy production. Gadkari revealed that his ministry has already cleared 100 per cent ethanol use in flex-fuel vehicles and is working to enable IC engine retrofits that can run on hydrogen or advanced biofuels.

India’s auto sector: From global challenger to clean tech leader?

Beyond fuel, Gadkari sees this as a moment of transformation for India's auto industry. Valued at ₹22 lakh crore, the sector is now the third-largest in the world. But his ambitions stretch further. “With our innovation ecosystem and domestic capacity, I believe we can become the number one automobile market globally in five years," the Minister expressed

This confidence rests on more than just optimism. India’s OEMs are already investing in hydrogen, electric, ethanol and hybrid platforms. And with policies now aligned toward cleaner, localised solutions, the industry is being nudged—not gently—into a leadership role in sustainable mobility.

India’s transition to alternate fuels is no longer theoretical. Whether hydrogen trucks are carrying cargo along industrial arteries, ethanol hybrids reducing the need for petrol, or biogas factories converting garbage into energy—the change is already happening.

And sure, problems persist—most notably on cost and infrastructure—but the momentum is genuine. As Gadkari summed it up, “This is not just about transport. It's about future-proofing our economy, cleaning our air, and putting India on the map as a leader in clean energy."

