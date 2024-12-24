Top 5 changes to the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900

Published Dec 24, 2024

Here are five changes to the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900

It now gets newly designed fork protectors at the front and a more streamlined rear frame. 

The updated bench seat is now narrower, providing improved support during cornering. 

Additionally, the refined tail-light and slimmer mudguards contribute to its dynamic appearance while preserving its classic charm.

Notable updates include a redesigned fuel tank, a new fuel filler cap, side covers, throttle body covers, foot pegs, heel guards, a revamped clutch cover, an alternator cover, and modifications to the sprocket cover. 

The motorcycle will now use Marzocchi upside-down front forks and twin rear RSU’s with piggy-back reservoirs and preload adjust.

The suspension comes paired with a stiffer and lighter aluminium swingarm. 

The slightly reduced rear suspension travel enhances control without sacrificing ride quality.

Other features on offer are cornering ABS, traction control, riding modes and a new LCD instrument cluster. 
