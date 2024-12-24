Top 5 changes to the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900

Here are five changes to the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
It now gets newly designed fork protectors at the front and a more streamlined rear frame.
The updated bench seat is now narrower, providing improved support during cornering.
Additionally, the refined tail-light and slimmer mudguards contribute to its dynamic appearance while preserving its classic charm.
Notable updates include a redesigned fuel tank, a new fuel filler cap, side covers, throttle body covers, foot pegs, heel guards, a revamped clutch cover, an alternator cover, and modifications to the sprocket cover.
The motorcycle will now use Marzocchi upside-down front forks and twin rear RSU’s with piggy-back reservoirs and preload adjust.
The suspension comes paired with a stiffer and lighter aluminium swingarm.
The slightly reduced rear suspension travel enhances control without sacrificing ride quality.
Other features on offer are cornering ABS, traction control, riding modes and a new LCD instrument cluster.