Hero MotoCorp announces launch of Covid-19 Welfare Package In Haridwar
Hero has announced the launch of a new support program for 60 Covid-19 affected families.
Previously, Hero has announced the donation of over 13 life-support ambulances to the Government of Uttarakhand.
Soon after delivering over 13 ambulances to the Haridwar government, Hero MotoCorp on Friday announced the launch of a new support program for 60 Covid-19 affected families. The company says that it has ‘strengthened its partnership with the state’ with the latest announcement.
Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform “Hero WeCare", the company rolled out a host of welfare measures in support of the children who've lost one or both of their parents/guardians, or women who've lost their spouses to the Covid-19 pandemic in the Haridwar district.
Launching the program, Beer Singh Budhiyal, Additional District Magistrate – Haridwar - said, “We are immensely thankful to Hero MotoCorp for once again taking the lead in supporting our efforts towards providing extraordinary community services in the state of Uttarakhand. Through our collaborative efforts, and the commitment of corporates like Hero MotoCorp, we have been able to overcome the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic."
Previously, the Splendor maker has announced the donation of over 13 life-support ambulances to the Government of Uttarakhand (Read full details here).
Bharatendu Kabi, Head – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp said, “We are commencing a Skill Development Program aimed at empowering 50 such women to make them employable and self-reliant in the long-term. This initiative will help them get the required training and develop their entrepreneurial skills to attain a better livelihood, thus contributing towards the sustainable development of communities. We will also provide a monthly allowance towards the educational and nutritional requirements of 10 children in the district of Haridwar, who lost their parents or guardians to the Coronavirus pandemic."