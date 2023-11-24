Hero Splendor Plus: Top highlights

Hero Splendor is one of the most popular motorcycles in the Indian market.
It is known for its reliability and low cost of maintenance.
Splendor is very popular in rural areas, small towns and among commuters.
The Splendor is a pretty basic motorcycle when it comes to equipment list.
However, the motorcycle does come with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.
There is self starter and a side stand warning.
The Splendor Plus is one of the most fuel efficient motorcycles in the Indian market.
The motorcycle also comes with i3s technolgy.
It helps in saving fuel and increase fuel economy.