Hero MotoCorp opens booking for next batch of Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Hero MotoCorp has opened bookings for the next batch of Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 adventure tourer bike after the first lot got completely booked out. The company also informed that bookings for the other 13 Harley models and the upcoming Sportster S are also currently open.



Harley-Davidson had launched the 2021 Pan America 1250 ADV in the country at Rs16.90 lakh in April this year.

The bike, that competes against the BMW R 1250 GS and the Ducati Multistrada V4, is available in two variants - Standard and Special. Some of the key standard features available on both the bikes include full-LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled 6.8-inch colour TFT touchscreen display and a USB C-type outlet.



Both the bikes source power from the same 1,252cc, Revolution Max 1250 engine that is capable of producing 150bhp of maximum power at 9,000rpm, backed up by 127Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. The transmission option on the bikes includes a six-speed unit.



Since its launch, the Pan America 1250 ADV has garnered a lot of attention from enthusiats. "The Pan America 1250 is one of the most anticipated motorcycles of 2021. Considering it is Harley-Davidson's first foray into the adventure-touring segment, the motorcycle has already generated immense excitement among customers," said Ravi Avalur, Head of premium segment business unit at Hero MotoCorp told PTI.



After announcing a partnership with Harley-Davidson for the Indian market in October last year, Hero MotoCorp has been expanding the customer touch-points and service centres for the latter's motorcycles. Hero now has a network of 14 full-fledged dealerships and seven authorised service centres across the country for Harley-Davidson customers.

Avalur also said that after the Harley-Davidson India dealer network now being fully operational, the company now plans to resume the HOG (Harley Owners Group) events. "We are gearing up for the next annual Rally to be held in Goa between February 3-5, 2022," he said.