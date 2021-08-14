Harley-Davidson Sportster S confirmed for India arrival

Harley-Davidson India has announced that the newly revealed Sportster S will arrive in the market. The newest model to sit in Harley's Sportster line-up was globally revealed recently. It comes based on the new Revolution Max 1250 engine that found its place on the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250. Albeit, it has been tuned differently on the new Sportster S.

The bike originally broke cover as the Harley-Davidson 1250 Custom. The company has given it a much buffed-up and intimidating get-up thanks to its muscular panels and meaty tyres. It also features a short front mudguard that is reminiscent of the old-school classic bobbers. The way the high-mounted exhaust meets the short tail gives it a Harley-Davidson's XR750 flat tracker-inspired look.

Part of its equipment kit includes a round, 4-inch TFT screen that is compatible with Bluetooth connectivity. It also sports an all-LED lighting getup packing a Daymaker Signature LED headlamp that reminds of the unit found on the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a new liquid-cooled Revolution Max 1250 engine. This 1,252 cc v-twin engine delivers 121 bhp of maximum power which is backed up by 127 Nm hitting at 6,000 rpm. The engine redlines at 9,500 rpm and features variable valve timing on both the intake and exhaust ports.

The suspension kit on the motorcycle includes Showa, featuring 43 mm inverted forks and a piggyback reservoir rear shock. While the front suspension gets 91 mm travel, the rear unit packs a measly 50 mm travel. The bike tips the scales at 228 kg, and has a fuel tank capacity of Just 11-litres.

Expect the motorcycle to be launched in India somewhere close ₹15-16 lakh (Ex-showroom).